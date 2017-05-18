Lane restrictions on Parliament St. start May 23: Bloor to Wellesley

Beginning May 23 through early July, Parliament St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Bloor to Wellesley St. for road resurfacing work.

To shorten the duration of the project and help minimize disruption to the public, work on the project will take place Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be occasional work that will take place after hours and on Sundays.

To help manage traffic in the area, enhanced signage will be used to inform drivers of the road closure.

For TTC route and schedule information visit http://www.ttc.ca.

The City has an online map to help residents and visitors make their travel plans: http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. Information about the City’s planned capital construction work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/inview

This work is part of the City’s comprehensive and coordinated strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade our roads, transit and underground infrastructure for current and future needs.