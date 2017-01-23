Ame Henderson returns to TDT in a continuation of the experimental trajectory that drove her Dora-nominated Henderson / Castle: voyager.NOISY, in partnership with acclaimed musicians Robin Dann and Matt Smith, sees her questioning the silent presence of the dancer: the song is given to the performers themselves.How does the dance change when the dancer is responsible for creating both movement and song in an always-emerging counterpoint? NOISY resists a predetermined arc, insisting, rather, on a radical negotiation of time, movement and melody in a dance of un-muted bodies.Created in partnership with musicians Matt Smith and Robin Dann, lighting designer Simon Rossiter, costume designer Claudia Fancello and performers Valerie Calam, Alana Elmer, Yuichiro Inoue, Justin de Luna, Pulga Muchochoma, James Phillips and Christianne Ullmark.PERFORMANCE DETAILSThursday, January 26 – 8:00 PMFriday, January 27 – 8:00 PMSaturday, January 28 – 8:00 PMSunday, January 29 – 2:00 PM (PWYC)Wednesday, February 1 – 8:00 PMThursday, February 2 – 8:00 PMFriday, February 3 – 8:00 PMSaturday, February 4 – 8:00 PMWinchester Street Theatre, 80 Winchester St, TorontoTICKETS: Adult $25 | Student/Senior $20BOX OFFICE: 416-967-1365 or http://www.tdt.org/buy-tickets/TORONTO DANCE THEATRE: http://www.tdt.org/noisyAudiences are invited to attend Into the Work at the Winchester Street Theatre on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7 PM to learn more about the creative process and get a behind-the-scenes look at NOISY. This free event brings audiences closer to the act of creation and features a special discussion with the creative team.ABOUT THE CHOREOGRAPHERAme Henderson is an Associate Artist with Public Recordings, a Toronto-based operation that develops and presents projects that test hypotheses about group work through performance and other collective gestures. Activating dance and choreography to propose experiential modes of being together, Henderson’s choreographic projects include publications, performances and exhibitions. Most recent, she participated in the anarchic group work CAPITALIST DUETS (2014-16), the duet Out of Season (2015) with Matija Ferlin and continues to facilitate the hybrid writing and performance project performance encyclopaedia (2013) with Evan Webber. In 2014, together with the musician Jennifer Castle she created voyager for Toronto Dance Theatre. She co-facilitated the inaugural Emerging Voices Project (2015) at Toronto Dance Theatre and Choreography Across Disciplines (2016) at Banff Centre, both with Christopher House. Henderson is an Associate Dance Artist of Canada’s National Arts Centre.ABOUT TORONTO DANCE THEATREToronto Dance Theatre is one of Canada’s leading arts organizations, recognized for the intelligent vision of its choreography, the beauty of its productions and the exceptional artistry of its dancers. Founded in 1968 by Peter Randazzo, Patricia Beatty and David Earle, and under the artistic direction of Christopher House since 1994, TDT has produced a remarkable body of original Canadian choreography.Christopher House is one of Canada’s “most enduringly inventive choreographers” (National Post). His works are acclaimed for their movement invention, musicality and deft handling of multiple layers of meaning. TDT’s dancers are passionate artists who play an essential role in the creative process, celebrated for their physicality, imaginative daring, and sensitive, playful ensemble work.Toronto Dance Theatre performs annually at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre and at the company’s own Winchester Street Theatre in Cabbagetown, where it shares a home with the affiliated School of Toronto Dance Theatre. The company maintains a regular presence from coast to coast in Canada, and has toured extensively in the USA, Europe and Asia.