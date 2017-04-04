Bell in Brief: Dominion Public Building still dominates Front St. landscape

The Dominion Public Building was built by architects James Henry Craig and Thomas W. Fuller between 1926 and 1935 on the southeast corner of Front and Bay streets in Downtown Toronto to be a federal customs clearing house. Presently this gorgeous structure houses the Canada Revenue Agency.
I’ve always felt that the Dominion Building is very similar in looks to Buckingham Palace in London UK both with a sweeping stone facade complete with a columned faux balcony above the main entrance.
In March of this year, it was announced that the massive edifice was sold to Larco Investments—owner of Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier—with the likely option of turning the Dominion Building into a condo or hotel.
