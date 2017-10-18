TheBulletin.ca iscommunity news site—and we want to hear from you. Please let us know if you think there is a story that we need to cover or if there is a community meeting that you’d like us to attend.

Call us at (416) 929-0011 to speak with someone or to leave a message for one of our departments.

Or you can contact TheBulletin.ca by email:

sales@thebulletin.ca for anything related to advertising or promotions

production@thebulletin.ca for anything related to ad design, layout, etc.

copy@thebulletin.ca for submissions of news or information for publication

info@thebulletin.ca for anything else

You can register to use the self-service event posting and story submission tools. Registration is free and so is posting as long as your submission meets our content submission guidelines. Registrations are manually approved by a human: there will be a short time lag between your registration and our approval of it.

Publicists/public relations officers: You’re awesome but please just send one copy of your news release to info@thebulletin.ca. We will make sure that it is handled by the right person. Please don’t send copies to every address you can find on our site. Please.

If you have any other questions, please let us know via the form below.

[formidable id=”4″ minimize=”1″]