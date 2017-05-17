Walk for Israel will add to holiday weekend, waterfront gridlock

Posted by: Bulletin Staff in Briefs, Wheels May 17, 2017

This weekend’s Walk for Israel will cause partial road closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (May 22) in the area bounded by Strachan Ave. in the west, Lake Shore Blvd. in the south, York St. in the east and Wellington St. in the north.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy this event, per the city news release announcing the closure. Businesses in the areas affected may be open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles. In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city.

People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.  TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca/ or following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.

About Bulletin Staff

The tireless staff of The Bulletin is dedicated to bringing you local news from Downtown Toronto.
©1998-2017 Frank Touby for The Bulletin ISSN 2369-8535
x

Check Also

Artisan market returns to waterfront

The Waterfront Artisan Market, presented by The Waterfront Business Improvement Area and operated by Scadding Court Community Centre, returns to ...

York St. to close between Queens Quay and Harbour for weekend demolition

A series of road closures in Toronto will be required from Friday, May 19 to Monday, May 22 to safely ...

King Street pilot study meeting May 18

The next public consultation meeting to discuss the King Street Pilot Study will be held on May 18 from 6:30 ...