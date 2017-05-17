Walk for Israel will add to holiday weekend, waterfront gridlock

This weekend’s Walk for Israel will cause partial road closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (May 22) in the area bounded by Strachan Ave. in the west, Lake Shore Blvd. in the south, York St. in the east and Wellington St. in the north.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy this event, per the city news release announcing the closure. Businesses in the areas affected may be open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles. In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city.

People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations. TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca/ or following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.