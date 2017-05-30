Rooming house meetings scheduled for Cabbagetown, Riverside

The city is holding a series of public consultation meetings on proposed regulations for multi-tenant houses – commonly referred to as rooming houses.

Two different sets of meetings will be held. The first set of meetings will be held in five “pilot” areas where multi-tenant houses currently are not permitted, while the second set will take place in areas of the city where multi-tenant houses are permitted.

Public consultation meetings taking place in areas where multi-tenant homes are permitted include the following dates and locations:

• Wednesday, June 14, Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, Multipurpose Room, 870 Queen St. E., 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 20, Lillian H. Smith Library, Auditorium, 239 College St., 6 to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, June 22, Toronto Public Library, Parkdale Branch, 1303 Queen St. W., 6 to 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 27, Wellesley Community Centre, Room A, 495 Sherbourne St., 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

At the meetings, members of the public will learn about the proposed zoning approach and licensing strategy and will be asked to provide input on:

• how multi-tenant houses should be zoned

• the maximum number of rooms allowed in a multi-tenant home, and

• what requirements multi-tenant operators should have in place (such as site plan, waste management plan and parking plan).

Council endorsed a three-year pilot project last fall to introduce a temporary zoning bylaw to allow multi-tenant houses in five areas of the city where they currently are not permitted.

The area boundaries for the pilot project are:

• Highway 401, Morrish Road, Military Trail (Wards 43, 44)

• Finch Avenue West, Martin Grove Road, Humber College Boulevard (Ward 1)

• Finch Avenue West, Assiniboine Road, Black Creek Drive, Keele Street (Ward 8)

• Finch Avenue East, Leslie Street, Highway 404, Fairview Mall Drive (Ward 33)

• Steeles Avenue, Highway 404, Highway 401, Markham Road (Wards 39, 40, 41)

Public consultation meetings will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in pilot areas where multi-tenant homes are not permitted. Dates and locations:

• Tuesday, June 6, University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, Room HW305, 1265 Military Trail

• Wednesday, June 7, James Cardinal McGuigan Catholic High School, Cafeteria, 1440 Finch Ave. W.

• Monday, June 12, Oriole Community Centre, Multipurpose Room B, 2975 Don Mills Rd.

• Tuesday, June 13, Stephen Leacock Community Recreation Centre, 2520 Birchmount Rd.

• Thursday, June 15, Elmbank Community Centre, Gym, 10 Rampart Rd.

• Wednesday, June 21, L’Amoreaux Community Recreation Centre, Main Floor, 2000 McNicoll Ave.

Residents unable to attend a meeting are invited to fill out an online survey to provide their views on the proposed regulations.

Staff of Municipal Licensing & Standards and City Planning expect to report on findings from the consultations this fall.

More information and the survey are available at www.toronto.ca/mlshaveyoursay.