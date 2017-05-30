City finishes Parliament and Dundas road work ahead of schedule

The construction work on the intersection of Dundas St. at Parliament has been completed sooner than originally planned.

At the intersection of Dundas and Parliament, one lane of traffic in each direction opened at 6 p.m. on May 30, one week ahead of schedule. All lanes will be open to traffic on June 5 when overhead and electrical work is completed.

Also, the paving work on Lake Shore Blvd. from Leslie St. to Woodbine Ave. and on Woodbine Ave. from Lake Shore Blvd. to Queen St. E. has also finished ahead of schedule. Traffic is now fully restored on Lake Shore and Woodbine. The work was originally planned to have been completed on June 30.

Extended work hours were used to shorten both projects’ duration and help minimize disruption to the public.

“By increasing crews and extending work hours, we were able to hurry up construction and get these two projects completed earlier,” said Mayor John Tory. “Getting the work done on these projects is exactly what we need to do whenever we can so that we can get traffic moving.”

The projects are part of the city’s $700 million comprehensive, coordinated strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade Toronto’s roads, transit and underground infrastructure for current and future needs.