York St. to close between Queens Quay and Harbour for weekend demolition

A series of road closures in Toronto will be required from Friday, May 19 to Monday, May 22 to safely remove sections of the old expressway ramp as part of the demolition of the entire ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to York/Bay/Yonge Streets.

The following road closures will be in effect:

York Street between Queens Quay and Harbour Street will be closed starting Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and extending to Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard/Harbour Street, from Lower Simcoe Street to Bay Street (including the intersection at York Street and Harbour Street), will be closed starting Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. and extending to Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

Southbound York Street from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Harbour Street will be closed Friday, May 19 starting at 1 p.m. and extending to Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m.

Only local traffic will be permitted between Harbour Street and Queens Quay Boulevard.

By extending the work to the holiday Monday, the City of Toronto has been able to limit the hours of work at these intersections to between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on each day. The public is advised that this work will be brightly lit, loud and disruptive.

There will be no closures to traffic travelling westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Enhanced signage will be in place to inform drivers of the road closure and help manage traffic in the area.

During this closure, pedestrian and cyclist access to the area will be restricted. Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use alternate routes such as Bremner Boulevard, Rees Street and Lower Simcoe Street.

The City has a web-based map to help residents and visitors make their travel plans, available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. More information about the City’s planned capital construction work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/inview.

This work is part of the City’s comprehensive, co-ordinated strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade Toronto’s roads, transit and underground infrastructure for current and future needs.