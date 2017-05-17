Artisan market returns to waterfront

Food lovers will rejoice with the wide selection of cook on-site food vendors including shade-grown artisan coffee by Firebat Coffee; mouth-watering Mexican street food from Chorizos La Abuela; authentic home-style Ecuadorian food from La Fiesta Catering; and sweet roasted corn on the cob from the Mighty Cob.

The Waterfront Artisan Market, presented by The Waterfront Business Improvement Area and operated by Scadding Court Community Centre, returns to HTO Park (339 Queens Quay West, between Rees Street and Lower Spadina Avenue) this summer.

Drop by Saturdays from May 20 through Thanksgiving weekend from 11am to 8pm, rain or shine! Toronto’s Waterfront open-air market features a carefully-curated mix of 75 local, up-and-coming artisans, crafters, chefs and bakers. Visit waterfrontbia.com for more information.

Shop for finely-crafted jewellery, unique art, delicious food and artisanal gifts including custom wood watches and sunglasses by G Fox & Co.; upcycled, hand-made, hypoallergenic sterling silver jewellery by Spirit of Vera; henna art from Nasrin’s Henna Design; drinking glasses, platters, planters, and more at Reciclar Factory; Spanish extra virgin olive oil, Peruvian dark chocolate and more from Menos.

