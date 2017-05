The next public consultation meeting to discuss the King Street Pilot Study will be held on May 18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the ballroom of the InterContinental Toronto Centre at 225 Front St W (at Simcoe).

For more information on the pilot study, visit the project website.

Per the news release, “At this public meeting, the City will be seeking feedback on a preferred pilot design that has been developed for the corridor.”