Careful with your coffee: Bialetti press recalled

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected Bialetti French Press Coffee Maker and contact Bradshaw Canada Holdings Inc. for a replacement.

The recall notice cites the following:

The glass beakers can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Approximately 300 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, and approximately 85,000 units were sold in the United States.

The recalled products manufactured in China and were sold from August 2016 to February 2017.

For more information, consumers may contact Bradshaw Canada Holdings Inc. at 1-844-316-2246, or for service in French 905-264-2246 ex. 60, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday to Friday.

Consumers may view the release by the US CPSC on the Commission’s website.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

This recall is also posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. You can visit this site for more information on other international consumer product recalls.