Review: Utsav is all good—tasty Indian food

Posted by: Annabelle Goodman in 0RSS, Food May 16, 2017

I love Indian food: after seeing a film at the Varsity, I like to go for an authentic tasty Indian meal.

Utsav in Yorkville is one of the better restaurants. It’s small but the yellow walls are cheery and decorated with pictures—and the food is outstanding.

The Fish Tikka is outstanding. Large chunks of Salmon are marinated in tumeric and yogurt and then grilled. The fish is tender and so flavorful. The mint chutney added another level of satisfaction. This dish is listed as an appetizer but there were 5 large chunks. I often think of stopping by to pick up an order for a dinner at home. It is so tasty and filling. Two of us enjoyed this as an appetizer.

The Sag Paneer is better here than in other Indian restaurants. The creamy spinach puree is filled with large chunks of the paneer, Indian cheese. This dish is great with the Nan bread or over the Basmati Rice. We also enjoyed Aloo Gobi. Large pieces of potato and cauliflower were prepared with freshly ground spices and tomatoes. Everything was so delicious.

Vegetarians will always find something of delight. There are so many wonderful vegetarian dishes. Dal Makhni offers a black lentil specialty cooked with a medley of spices on a slow fire. Baigan Ka Bartha, offers roasted eggplant seasoned with herbs and spices and sautéed with onions. All the dishes are so flavorful and satisfying.

There are countless Chicken dishes prepared in a multitude of ways. Do you prefer Chicken Tikka or Chicken Masala? It is  your choice. Lamb Vindaloo or Lamb Korma will please those who crave a “lamb feast.”

We couldn’t finish all our food. My friend will enjoy it at lunch tomorrow. The food is always amazing. And while (of course_) you can take out to enjoy the food at home, I personally like the ambiance and enjoy eating in the restaurant.

The Lunch Menu offers very inexpensive specialties that include Salad, Basmati Rice and Nan Bread.

I noticed a lot of takeout on this evening. Why cook at home when you can enjoy such flavorful food prepared by Utsav chefs?

If you have room after all that tasty food you might want to indulge in Rasmalai, cheese balls cooked and flavored with sweetened condensed milk. Gulab Jamun and Kheer are two other Indian specialties to tempt the palate. It is all good.

Utsav: 69  Yorkville Ave., (416) 961-8349

Tagged with:

About Annabelle Goodman

Annabelle was an educator for many years. She was considered a pioneer in teaching in using film to teach analytical thinking and media savvy. She retired as Principal of Brown School. Film has always been a hobby and a great interest. Dining in all types of restaurants is also a passion. In order to keep fit she enjoys daily exercise of pilates, yoga and stretch classes. To keep mentally fit she studies Spanish and loves to travel. Her monthly book club is a great hobby encouraging her to read a wide variety of books. Visiting with children, grandchildren and great children is always her greatest pleasure. Email her at annabelle.goodman@thebulletin.ca.
©1998-2017 Frank Touby for The Bulletin ISSN 2369-8535
x

Check Also

Bell in Brief: The Derby Tavern was for Corktown dreamers

In the heart of Corktown—on the southeast corner of Parliament and King streets—once stood the Derby Tavern. The tavern was ...

King Street pilot study meeting May 18

The next public consultation meeting to discuss the King Street Pilot Study will be held on May 18 from 6:30 ...

DineSafe finds ‘significant’ pest control problem on Queens Quay

A recent DineSafe inspection has identified that International News at 208 Queens Quay West had a pest control problem that ...