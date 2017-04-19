McConnell hosts environment day May 6

Join Councillor McConnell and your neighbours at our 2017 Community Environment Day on May 6, 2017, from 10 am to 2 pm, along the Esplanade near Lower Sherbourne.

Drop off for recycling or proper disposal: Computer Equipment & Peripherals; Audio/Visual Equipment & Peripherals (e.g., telephones, cell phones, pda’s and pagers, cameras, small TVs, radios, receivers, speakers, tuners, equalizers, turntables, projectors, recorders, DVD players and VCRs, etc.); Household Hazardous Waste (e.g., cleaning supplies and solvents, motor oil, paint, batteries, E-cigarettes, old/unused medication, mercury thermometers / thermostats, pesticides, fluorescent and compact fluorescent bulbs, propane tanks, gasoline, etc.)

Donate items to local schools for reuse*: Yarn, knitting needles, sewing notions, buttons and keys; Children’s books, musical instruments; CD’s, CD cases, 35 mm cameras; Costume jewellery including broken, old watches; Arts and crafts supplies–pencils, crayons, markers; Corks, cork boards, clipboards; Dress up clothing–costumes, prom dresses, uniforms. *All donated items must be in very good condition.

Donate other items donated for reuse* (please keep separate from others); Sporting goods (e.g. skates, hockey equipment, bikes, rackets, etc.); Books (excluding school/university curriculum books); Eye-glasses, walking aids, hearing aids, etc.; Small household items (e.g. dishes, ornaments, kitchen utensils, artistic drawings, games, etc.); Textiles in good condition (e.g. clothing, linens, etc.); Non-perishable foods will be donated to a food bank. *All donated items must be in very good condition.

New Green Bins: A new style of Green Bin is coming. Green Bins exchanges will not be available at Community Environment Days events. Visit: toronto.ca/greenbin, or call 311 for more bin exchange information.

Purchase a new Kitchen Waste Container ($5 each)

Pick up for FREE: Leaf Compost (limit of one cubic metre per household) – don’t forget to bring your own container!

Visit the Toronto Water info tent to learn more about programs that will help you use water wisely in and around your home!

Please do not bring: construction waste, air conditioners, garbage, wood, cassette and videotapes, commercial / industrial hazardous waste and scrap metal.

Note: You can recycle plastic shopping bags, foam polystyrene, empty paint and empty aerosol cans in your Blue Bin.

Not sure what to do with an item you’d like to discard? Ask the Wizard! How to properly recycle and dispose of waste items? WASTE WIZARD has the answers at: toronto.ca/wastewizard.

For information on what is accepted at Community Environment Days, please see the City’s website here.

Source: http://pammcconnell.ca/events/event/community-environment-day/