Berczy Park pet-friendly social event set for May 6

Friends of Berczy Park invites all pet-owners and their furry companions to a series of spring- and summer-time social events in Berczy Park starting on Saturday May 6.

Stop by the park for free coffee from Tim Hortons and pet treats from PetValu. And, register for great raffle prizes, including gourmet pet cookies from Northern Biscuit Bakery, and deluxe pet bath and nail trim gift certificates from Park9!

Look for our table in the mural garden/pea gravel on-leash pet area, behind the Flatiron Bldg.

Saturday May 6, 9:30-11:30am

9:30-11:30am Saturday, June 3 , 9:30-11:30 am

, 9:30-11:30 am Saturday, July 8 , 9:30-11:30am

, 9:30-11:30am Saturday, August 26 , 9:30-11:30am (to be confirmed)

, 9:30-11:30am (to be confirmed) Rain dates: The Sunday after, from 9:30-11:30am

Special thanks to our sponsors: Northern Biscuit Bakery, Park 9 Urbandog play care in the Distillery District/37 Parliament St; PetValu, 184 Front St E; and Tim Horton’s at 33 Yonge & 55 Front St E.

Watch for more details on twitter @friendsofberczy, or on the Friends’ Facebook page.

From: https://berczy.wordpress.com/.