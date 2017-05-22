Garden District restaurant will have retractable roof: 401 Yonge

The bustling Yonge-Dundas neighborhood, a hub of tourism and entertainment in the heart of Downtown Toronto will soon be home to a vibrant and inviting new Boston Pizza restaurant at the corner of Yonge St. and Gerrard St., thanks to an unprecedented design project with retractable roof specialist OpenAire.

This location will feature Boston Pizza’s new design direction and bring new life to a historic 1873 building, located at 401 Yonge St., by turning its top two floors into a unique destination where visitors will enjoy great casual dining in an open, outdoor-style atmosphere any time of year. Crowning the new restaurant design is a huge double-sloped, telescoping retractable skylight from OpenAire.

To create a design that matches the rest of the building’s fusion of modern and nineteenth-century architecture, OpenAire has made an operable skylight 27 ft x 49 ft. The structure is divided along its length into three sections, each measuring 16.4 feet long, which telescope under one another at the touch of a button. The result is a dynamic space that feels like the outdoors in warm weather, but still provides shelter and warmth when the weather turns rainy or cold. This inviting design feature is a first for Boston Pizza.

“Boston Pizza’s new urban design concept completely transforms the look and feel of the brand and we are excited to roll out this contemporary new look to more Boston Pizza locations across the country,” said Helen Langford, Senior Vice President, Food Services and Design, Boston Pizza International. “What makes this Yonge and Gerrard location even more special is the use of available space, made possible by the incredible OpenAire retractable roof design. I know our guests will appreciate being able to sit on the patio no matter what the weather in Toronto is calling for.”

This one-of-a-kind Boston Pizza will add yet another innovative restaurant destination to the surrounding Downtown Toronto neighbourhood. The building sits directly across the street from the sophisticated Carlu, a unique Toronto landmark; and Aura, the tallest condominium building in the country. Just blocks away are Yonge-Dundas Square, the Eaton Centre, Ryerson University and University of Toronto, making this one of the most prime locations for a restaurant in the city.

With OpenAire’s bold, custom-crafted telescoping roof and the building’s fashionable metropolitan design, this unique-styled Boston Pizza location is sure to amaze thousands of guests and keep them coming back for more.

