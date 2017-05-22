Be careful! Razor’s RipStiks recalled due to rear wheel problems

This voluntary recall involves Razor RipStik Electric motorized caster boards. The boards are blue and black in color, have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery. They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph. The model number 15173840 and UPC bar code 8 45423 01605 0 are printed on a label affixed to the bottom of the board, on the charger and on the side of the retail box. “Razor USA LLC” is embossed on the bottom. “RipStik” is printed on the top of the board.

The rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard.

As of May 18, 2017, Health Canada and Razor USA LLC have not received any reports of incidents or injuries to Canadians related to the use of these affected products.

Approximately 1200 units of the affected RipStik Electric caster boards were sold at ToysRUs stores in Canada.

The recalled products were sold between August 2016 to April 2017.