Brewery tour May 25 explores Old Town, Corktown suds heritage

The SLNA has shared this invitation with TheBulletin.ca:

Heritage Toronto invites local residents to explore the malty brewing history of Old Town Toronto.

First introduced last year, this tour got rave reviews from participants, who enjoyed the walk around Old Town Toronto & Corktown. Led by noted beer expert Jordan St. John, the tour explores over 200 years of Toronto’s brewing history and includes a beer tasting (presented by Mill Street Brewery).

All monies raised from the ticket fees go to support the work of Heritage Toronto – a charitable agency of the City.

The 1.5 hr tour is offered on 4 dates this year: May 25 (6:30 PM), June 18 (1:30 PM), July 27 (6:30 PM), and September 10 (1:30 PM).

Details of the May 25 walk:

Start Point: Moss Park (Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street) End Point: Mill Street Brew Pub (21 Tank House Lane) Cost: $20 for general public, $14 for members; registration required

Tickets: http://heritagetoronto.org/event/lostbreweries_may25