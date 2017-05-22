Security camera footage released of Trinity Square assault suspect

Posted by: Bulletin Staff May 22, 2017 0

Security camera image of man wanted in Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation.

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a man wanted in an Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, at 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Trinity Square area, near the Eaton Centre.

It is reported that:

– a 32-year-old woman was walking near the church

– a man ran up behind her

– he jumped into the air and drop-kicked her

– she was thrown to the ground, injured

– he fled the scene

He is described as black, 5’8″, 150 lbs., full beard, short braided black and red dyed hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red running shoes.

Security camera images of the man have been released.

Investigators believe this was a completely unprovoked attack.

He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.

Advertise With Us

About Bulletin Staff

The tireless staff of The Bulletin is dedicated to bringing you local news from Downtown Toronto.

Leave a Reply

©1998-2017 Frank Touby for The Bulletin ISSN 2369-8535
x

Check Also

Hammer

New judges Monahan, Favreau named to Toronto courts

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced the following appointments on May 19. The ...

Man missing since May 17: police seek Noeman Boroomand

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a man who has been missing since May 17. 51 Division officers are ...

Careful with your coffee: Bialetti press recalled

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected Bialetti French Press Coffee Maker and contact Bradshaw Canada Holdings Inc. for a ...