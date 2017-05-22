Security camera footage released of Trinity Square assault suspect

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a man wanted in an Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, at 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Trinity Square area, near the Eaton Centre.

It is reported that:

– a 32-year-old woman was walking near the church

– a man ran up behind her

– he jumped into the air and drop-kicked her

– she was thrown to the ground, injured

– he fled the scene

He is described as black, 5’8″, 150 lbs., full beard, short braided black and red dyed hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red running shoes.

Security camera images of the man have been released.

Investigators believe this was a completely unprovoked attack.

He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.