Man arrested in Robbery and Assault with a Weapon investigation, One man still outstanding

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in a Robbery and Assault with a Weapon investigation.

On Friday, March 22, 2019, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a call for a robbery at Fairview Mall.

It is alleged that:

– a 37-year-old man was robbed of his ‘Breitling’ watch valued at over $27,000

– he was assaulted during the robbery with bear spray

– the mall was evacuated as a result of the bear spray

Kyle Eric Fraser, 23, of Guelph, was arrested. He is charged with:

1. Robbery with a Weapon

2. Assault with a Weapon

3. Administer Noxious Substance

4. Common Nuisance

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in room 101.

There is still another outstanding suspect in this incident.

He is described as approximately 5’9”- 6’0”, 25-35, heavy set, short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a grey and white track suit and white sneakers.

He was seen arriving and leaving in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage by the front driver’s side headlight. He struck another vehicle as he was fleeing the mall parking lot in the BMW. The BMW will have other damage on the front passenger side as a result.

Police are looking for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information about the whereabouts of the outstanding suspect or the vehicle.

