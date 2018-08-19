Fatal collision #14/2019, Sheppard Avenue West and Sunfield Road

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3:30 a.m., police responded to a call for a personal injury collision at Sheppard Avenue West and Sunfield Road.

It is reported that:

– a 35-year-old man was driving a Honda, northbound on Sunfield Road at Sheppard Avenue West

– a 27 year-old-man, was driving a Acura, eastbound in the curb lane of Sheppard Avenue West approaching Sunfield Road

– the driver of the Honda attempted to make a left hand turn onto westbound Sheppard Avenue West, directly in front of the Acura

– the Acura struck the Honda

– the driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene

Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.