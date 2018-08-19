Firearms investigation, Three men arrested

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of arrests and subsequent firearm seizure.

It is alleged that:

– In early 2019 the Toronto Police Service Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, started an investigation into three men

– As a result of this investigation a search warrant was executed on March 20, 2019 at an address on Empringham Drive, near Sewells Road

– Inside of the residence, police located a loaded .45 calibre firearm inside of a baby crib

– At the time of the search warrant several children were inside of the residence

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Trayvon Palmer, 19, Jordan Marcelle, 25, and Kacey Downer, 22, of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with:

1) Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

2) Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm Knowingly No Holding a Licence and Registration Certificate

3) Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Trayvon Palmer, 19, and Jordan Marcelle, 25, were additionally charged with:

1) Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Trayvon Palmer, 19, is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, on Monday, March 25, 2019, courtroom 412.

Jordan Marcelle, 25, and Kacey Downer, 22, are scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, courtroom 412.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.