Sexual Assault Alert, King Street West and Brant Street,

The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public to a sexual assault investigation.

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, at approximately 2:50 a.m., a 26-year-old woman left a night club in the area of King Street West and Brant Street.

It has been reported that:

– the woman was waiting for a ride-sharing service that she had ordered when she was approached by a man

– the man advised that he worked for a ride-sharing service and offered to drive her home

– the woman accepted

– as the man drove toward her home, he pulled over on an unknown street and sexually assaulted the woman

– the woman made her way home and called police

The man is described as having a medium-brown complexion, approximately 50 years-old, 5’5″ – 5’6″, medium build, brown eyes and short black hair. He was operating a large, newer model, black motor vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration. To learn more about sexual assault, including how to report a sexual assault, please visit our Sex Crimes website.

