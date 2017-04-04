Local job: Leslieville’s Fruitful Market seeks cook

Originally posted here.

Hiring Full-Time Cook

Position: Cook

Organization: Fruitful Market

Location: Dundas & Carlaw, Toronto (between Danforth & Queen East)

Fruitful Market is a kitchen and grocery store in the Leslieville area focused on healthy, organic and seasonal food. We prepare a selection of healthy, convenient and creative offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner on a daily basis.

We are looking to add to our kitchen team someone with a minimum of one year of commercial cooking experience, and who is professional, organized, reliable, works well with others and is passionate about healthy food. Shifts are typically 7am – 3pm or 9am – 5pm depending on the day, and the current schedule is from Thursday to Monday with Tuesday and Wednesday off. Starting compensation offered at $14-15/hr depending on experience plus weekly tip out, staff meal and store discount.

Interested candidates can email their resume and cover letter to:

yannis fruitfulmarket.com*

When applying, please indicate that you saw this posting at GoodWork.ca (via TheBulletin.ca).