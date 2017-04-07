Enercare partners with Red Door to give fresh start to needy families

Enercare Inc. (“Enercare”) (TSX: ECI) proudly announced today a partnership with Toronto-based not-for-profit organization Red Door Family Shelter to support families and individuals in need of a fresh start. The Enercare Fresh Start Program provides simple necessities and small luxuries that make it easier for families to get back on their feet.

“We are very excited to partner with the Red Door Family Shelter and expand the reach of the Enercare Fresh Start Program to downtown Toronto,” said John Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enercare. “Unfortunately, many people find themselves needing to escape difficult situations and we’re committed to working with important organizations like Red Door Family Shelter to support these individuals and families as they transition to more positive living arrangements to get the fresh start they need.”

Red Door Family Shelter provides emergency shelter and services to families, refugees and women who are fleeing violent situations. In 2017, up to 15 families who are transitioning out of these shelters will receive a personalized Enercare Fresh Start package containing essential and comfort items, including linens, hygiene products and children’s toys.

“The Enercare Fresh Start Program is a wonderful complement to the Red Door Moving Program, which provides basic furniture for families when they move out of the shelter. Together with Enercare, we will be able to help some of the most vulnerable families settle into their new home and build a new life after experiencing homelessness,” said Bernnitta Hawkins, Executive Director.

The Enercare Fresh Start Program launched in September 2016 and has supported ten families in York Region in partnership with its inaugural charity partner, Yellow Brick House. In addition to announcing a partnership with Red Door Family Shelter, Enercare plans to expand the Enercare Fresh Start Program into additional communities across Ontario in 2017. For more information on the Enercare Fresh Start program, visit www.enercare.ca/freshstart.