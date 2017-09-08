CFIB abhors Ontario cannabis monopoly plans

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) are deeply disappointed that the Ontario government has decided to implement a public-sector monopoly for cannabis sales in the province.
One of the government’s stated goals in cannabis legalization (legal marijuana) is to eliminate the underground economy, but shutting out the private sector will only allow the illicit trade to flourish.
An above-ground, regulated private sector in legal marijuana could stay much closer to customers’ preferences and would guard against an underground industry.
— Dan Kelly, CFIB president
“An above-ground, regulated private sector in legal marijuana could stay much closer to customers’ preferences and would guard against an underground industry.” One, You just know you’re in good hands with capitalists (who are behind wars and global warming a chemical attack on everything living). Two, Business ‘is’ government. If biz doesn’t get it’s way here or and now and then, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the wild beast of Corporatocracy has all of life in its crosshairs and will only be taken out by God (who I’m sorry to report isn’t us).
On the subject of marijuana, I think filling your lungs with any kind of smoke is insane. I also think that as long as the narcotic of tobacco is legal, then weed should be also. Period. And if I had to choose one over the other, tobacco would be history. There’s zero benefit, and only harm, from tobacco. At least weed helps with pain, and, I have read somewhere (I can stand to be corrected here), it helps to keep teeth clean.