2019 Traffic Restrictions, Rogers Centre

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of traffic restrictions and security enhancements for the Toronto Blue Jays Home opener and all games at the Rogers Centre this season.

To ensure the safe flow of pedestrian traffic, a number of road restrictions will be in effect in the immediate area surrounding the Rogers Centre:

– Bremner Blvd will be reduced to one lane, in both directions

– Rees Street will be available for those patrons parking at the Rogers Centre

For those requiring accessible entry, Rees Street, northbound from Lake Shore Boulevard West, will be available and a staging area for accessibility services will be set up on Rees Street at Bremner Boulevard, for Gate 7 access and Blue Jays Way, in front of the Marriott Hotel, for Gate 13.

The public may notice other security measures in the surrounding area, including an increased police presence and/or the use of other public and private sector resources.

While there is no imminent threat at this time, security issues are closely monitored and changes will be implemented as required.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.