14 Division’s “Fugitive Friday,” Adam Sherif Abouelalla, 31

This is the next installment of 14 Division’s “Fugitive Friday.” We are looking for Adam Sherif Abouelalla, 31, of Toronto.

He is wanted for:

1. Aggravated Assault

He is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and has a scar above his right eye.

Police warn that he is considered violent. If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

