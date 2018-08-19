Attempted Murder Investigation, Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East One man Wanted

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in an attempt murder investigation.

It is alleged that:

-on Friday, March 22 ,2019, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a man was in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

– the man approached the 42-year-old man and the two struck up a conversation

– the man was lured a short distance away where he was attacked by three men

– the man was stabbed and struck over the head with a section of lumber

All three men have been identified. Two have been arrested and one man is outstanding.

On Friday, March 22, 2019, Andrew Footit, 42, of Toronto was arrested. He is charged with:

1. Attempted Murder

He appeared in court at College Park on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

On Monday, March 25, 2019, David MacKinnon-Desmond, 24, of Toronto, was arrested. He is charged with:

1. Attempted Murder

He appeared in court at College Park on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Steven Kishna, 38, of Toronto is wanted for:

1. Attempted Murder

He is described as 5’8″, 160 lbs., with a manicured beard. He was last seen wearing brown and black Timberland style boots, dark green pants, and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.