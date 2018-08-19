Media advisory, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 7 p.m., Headquarters, lobby, Service Awards recognize 111 TPS members, 11 community members for exceptional service

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 7 p.m., in the lobby at headquarters, 111 members of the Toronto Police Service and 11 member of our community will be recognized for unselfish acts of bravery, courage, exceptional performance of duty and for dedicated service to the community.

The presentations will be made by Andrew Pringle, Chair of the Toronto Police Services Board and Chief of Police Mark Saunders.

For further information, please contact Ms. Antoinette Lobo at 416-808-7096 or Corporate Communications at 416-808-7100.

View the Award Presentation program .

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.