Toronto June 9/10 weekend road closures

Several events in Toronto this weekend will involve road closures as described below. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy these events. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy. They are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca or by following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Information about road closures related to parades and special events that are overseen by the Toronto Police Service is available at http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/specialevents/.

Ride to Conquer Cancer

A series of lane closures will take place in the area bound by Burnhampthorpe Road in the north, The West Mall in the west, Kipling Avenue in the east and Lake Shore Boulevard in the south on Saturday, June 9 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate this event. The event will begin at Exhibition Place at 8:30 a.m.

Portugal Day

Lansdowne Avenue from Bloor Street West to College Street will be closed in both directions on Sunday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dufferin Street is a possible alternative route for motorists.

Shoppers Love You Run for Women

Queen’s Park Crescent from College Street to Bloor Street West will be closed on Saturday June 9, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.

Toronto Challenge Run/Walk

The following closures will be in effect on Sunday, June 10 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.:

• The northbound lanes of University Avenue from Queen Street West to Queen’s Park Crescent

• Queens Park Crescent West and East from College Street to Bloor Street

• Wellesley Street West from Queen’s Park Crescent to Bay Street

Curb lane closures will also be effect on Bay Street from Wellesley Street West to Adelaide Street West and on Adelaide Street West from Bay Street to University Avenue.

Grilled Cheese Challenge

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Islington Avenue to Third Street will be closed in both directions on Saturday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event.

Fort York Armoury LAV III Monument Unveiling

Fleet Street from Fort York Boulevard to Garrison Road will be closed Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.