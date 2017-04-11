New technology brings LEAF arborist to your yard –virtually!

With the support of The Regional Municipality of York and the City of Toronto, LEAF is launching a new, subsidized Do-It-Yourself Tree Planting Program that offers personalized advice from an arborist through a virtual consultation.

The new Do-It-Yourself program gives trees the best chance to thrive by providing residents with:

a 20-minute virtual consultation with a LEAF arborist to choose appropriate species and location

5 to 8 foot tall native tree (2 to 4 foot tall native evergreen tree)

Delivery to your door

a tree care guide

Follow-up tree care advice by email/phone

“The technology is simple, even for those who are not tech-savvy” says Janet McKay, Executive Director of LEAF. “All that is needed is a computer and a telephone.” LEAF calls the client on the phone and provides a website link that allows computer screen sharing. Using satellite imagery, the LEAF arborist and client look at the yard together, they go over options and select the best species and planting locations. They also discuss how to plant and care for trees and shrubs, and answer any questions the client may have.

After the consultation, a personalised yard plan is sent to the client, along with detailed information on the trees and shrubs purchased. Plants are then delivered by LEAF and planted by the client. The cost per tree ranges from $100-$170 depending on the species. This cost includes mulch and delivery.

“Investing time and effort in selecting the best species for your yard makes all the difference for healthy and happy trees” says McKay. “Benefits like shade, air quality improvements and pollinator habitat can be realized sooner when we get the right tree in the right place.”

To help residents receive the many benefits trees provide, York Region and the City of Toronto work in partnership with LEAF to provide trees and practical assistance to property owners at an affordable price.

For more information on LEAF’s Do It Yourself Tree Planting Program visit www.yourleaf.org.

Source: LEAF – Local Enhancement & Appreciation of Forests