Man missing since May 17: police seek Noeman Boroomand

Posted by: Bulletin Staff May 22, 2017 0

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a man who has been missing since May 17.
51 Division officers are seeking information about the whereabouts of Noeman Boroomand, 33, who was last seen on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at approximately 3 p.m., in the downtown core.

He is described as 5’7”, 130 lbs., short black hair. There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.

Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Jason Tanouye, 51 Division

Advertise With Us

About Bulletin Staff

The tireless staff of The Bulletin is dedicated to bringing you local news from Downtown Toronto.

Leave a Reply

©1998-2017 Frank Touby for The Bulletin ISSN 2369-8535
x

Check Also

Act II is having Dinner With Goebbels

The hit play Dinner With Goebbels, written by Mark Leith and directed by Vrenia Ivonoffski, artistic director of The Estelle ...

Financial District BIA answers King St. pilot study questions

Reused with permission from the Toronto Financial District BIA. The King Street Pilot Study is a plan to prioritize streetcar ...

Metrolinx will inspect your property ahead of Jarvis, Sherbourne construction

Old Town residents, especially in the St. Lawrence Neighbourhood, may soon receive a letter from OZA Inspections regarding precondition surveys ...