Man missing since May 17: police seek Noeman Boroomand

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a man who has been missing since May 17.51 Division officers are seeking information about the whereabouts of Noeman Boroomand, 33, who was last seen on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at approximately 3 p.m., in the downtown core.

He is described as 5’7”, 130 lbs., short black hair. There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

Constable David Hopkinson, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable Jason Tanouye, 51 Division