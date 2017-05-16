FSCO issues warning about GCA Group and syndicated mortgages

Posted by: Bulletin Staff in Offenders May 16, 2017

Photo of Dominic Ha from the GCA Group web site. The site is now “under construction.”

The Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO) is warning consumers that GCA Group is not licensed or registered to conduct syndicated mortgage business in Ontario.

GCA Group appears to be soliciting syndicated mortgage investments through its website, http://www.gcagroup.ca, and appears to be using the street address Splendid China Tower, 4675 Steeles Ave. East Unit 2A19, Toronto Ontario M1V 4S5.

Consumers should exercise caution if they are contacted by anyone claiming to represent GCA Group or using these coordinates. Consumers should not enter into a syndicated mortgage investment through GCA Group.

It is important to note that if consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSCO, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act and its regulations that govern Ontario’s licensed brokerages, brokers and agents.

Consumers may check if a mortgage brokerage, broker or agent is licensed on FSCO’s website.

Additional Information:

What to Do If You Think You are a Victim of a Scam or Fraud

SOURCE Financial Services Commission of Ontario

Tagged with:

About Bulletin Staff

The tireless staff of The Bulletin is dedicated to bringing you local news from Downtown Toronto.
©1998-2017 Frank Touby for The Bulletin ISSN 2369-8535
x

Check Also

Careful with your coffee: Bialetti press recalled

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected Bialetti French Press Coffee Maker and contact Bradshaw Canada Holdings Inc. for a ...

DineSafe finds ‘significant’ pest control problem on Queens Quay

A recent DineSafe inspection has identified that International News at 208 Queens Quay West had a pest control problem that ...

Downtown Yonge crime prevention, community safety workshop March 21

Streetfront businesses in the Downtown Yonge corridor are invited to discuss community safety and crime prevention on March 21. In ...