DineSafe finds ‘significant’ pest control problem on Queens Quay

Posted by: Bulletin Staff in 0RSS, Offenders May 16, 2017

A recent DineSafe inspection has identified that International News at 208 Queens Quay West had a pest control problem that was rated as significant, among other deficiencies. The May 8 inspection resulted in a conditional pass.

The inspection also noted that there was a significant deficiency for failure to provide washroom supplies. A minor deficiency (failure to properly wash surfaces in rooms) was also noted, along with the failure to ensure the presence of the holder of a valid food handler’s certificate.

