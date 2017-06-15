Fringe KidsFest will please young audiences from July 5 to 16

Toronto Fringe offers up eight short plays for kids with a selection of free activities and entertainment in the KidsClub next door.

Families, summer camps and daycares can take a day trip to watch theatre and enjoy face painting, balloon animals, bouncy castle, MakerKids and more. Tickets for the shows are $5 for kids & $12 regular.

With all theatre performances in the same venue, the George Ignatieff Theatre at 15 Devonshire Place, it is easy to catch a two shows in a row.

Eight theatre companies are participating in the KidsFest this year, each offering something unique. Unspoken Theatre’s remount of “Death Meets Harlequin” had some success last year, with audience and critics praising the show’s music and the comedic physicality of returning actor Thomas Gough. As an added bonus, the production includes a special circus performance by Deflying Feets on certain dates.

Puppetry and gothic comedy collide in “Night at Castle Impendingdoom” by the Wiggly Dolly theatre company. Nithy Ace Detective is a mystery starring a child sleuth. Some of the companies feature youth performers. The Bad Dog Theatre improvised comedy show will be performed by adults and teens. And the shows “Blink’s Garden” and “Fables From Far Away Lands” have a mix of adults and pre-teen performers.

With a low cost for admission and free play all day activities, Fringe KidsFest is looking to be one of the best summer events for children and families.

For more information, visit fringetoronto.com/festivals/kidsfest.