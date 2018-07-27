Ford gets it right with his plan to shrink Toronto City Council

Premier Doug Ford is making the right move in erasing the result of ex-Premier Mike Harris’ stupid move to smush the city and its boroughs into one monstrous and ungovernable deliberative body. It’s about time!

Along with Toronto citizens who had given up on common sense coming from city hall, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) welcomed news July 27, that Ford is reducing the size of Toronto’s city council.

At a press conference in Toronto, Mr. Ford announced that he would be making amendments to the City of Toronto Act, the Municipal Act, the Municipal Elections Act, and the Education Act. The Amendments would redraw ward boundaries in the City of Toronto to go from a planned 47 wards to 25 wards that mirror federal and provincial boundaries.

“During the election, Mr. Ford told voters he would reduce the size of government, and it looks like he’s starting with Toronto politicians,” said CTF Ontario Director, Christine Van Geyn. “Rarely are things made better by having more politicians. Adding more and more people to city council hasn’t fixed any of Toronto’s big problems, nor cut property taxes. If this legislation passes, Torontonians will only have to deal with the pork-barreling pet projects of 25 city councillors instead of 47.”

The 2018 Toronto municipal elections would have been the first with 47 wards, up from 44 in 2014. The new 47 wards range in size from 28,665 people to 70,535 people. When the boundaries are changed to create 25 wards, they would be more even in population distribution, ranging from 94,579 people to 129,081 people.

“The current plan for 47 wards leaves a very unbalanced distribution of population across the wards, with some wards with low population quite overrepresented on City Council. This is distorting, and bad for democracy,” continued Van Geyn. “And the best part of this plan is that it will save taxpayers in Toronto a low estimate of $25.5 million.”

— Christine Van Geyn

What’s needed now is for Ford to go further and redress that monstrous blunder ex-Premier Mike Harris in his Amalgamation scheme.

Let’s make local politics local once again! Reactivate the former city halls of the former burroughs and finally bring the “common sense” Harris claimed he was advocating in making his destructive, city-wrecking Amalgamation.

— Frank Touby