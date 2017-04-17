Downtown Yonge BIA spring cleanup April 21

As part of Clean Toronto Together, the Downtown Yonge BIA (DYBIA) invites businesses and community members to take part in an annual spring clean-up of neighbourhood parks and laneways on Friday April 21, 2017.

“Throughout the year, our Clean Streets Team is out cleaning the parks, streets and laneways of Downtown Yonge. Our spring clean-up day is a great way for the community to pitch in, clear away winter debris, and to get ready for the busy summer ahead,” says DYBIA executive director and COO Mark Garner.

DYBIA will deploy teams of employees from local businesses and stakeholder organizations to different sections of Downtown Yonge.

Armed with brooms and bags, each team will tackle a patch–including O’Keefe Lane North and South, Trinity Square Park and McGill Granby parkette.“

In addition to the great events and streetscape improvements we deliver year-round, we believe it’s important to engage our community in initiatives that enhance the experience of our neighbourhood,” explains Garner.“In that way, we can set the example as community leaders, making Downtown Yonge clean, safe and healthy.”