Charcot Marie tooth disease Toronto support group

CMT – what is it? Named after the 3 physicians who first described it in 1886, It is a group of inherited disorders that affect the peripheral nerves, which are the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord.

CMT is only one kind of (peripheral) neuropathy, and affects approximately 1 in 2500 people, or 2.8 million people in the world. Many do not they have it.

The Charcot Marie Tooth Toronto Branch Support Group is having its inaugural meeting on Saturday May 13 from 1 pm to 3 pm at St. Lawrence on the Park, 65 Scadding Avenue.

If you have CMT or have a family member who does, please attend.