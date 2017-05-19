Act II is having Dinner With Goebbels

The hit play Dinner With Goebbels, written by Mark Leith and directed by Vrenia Ivonoffski, artistic director of The Estelle Craig Act II Studio, is being remounted, with a stellar new cast, for its fourth run since its debut in 2012. (It enjoyed sold-out houses in 2012, 2013 and 2014.) This chilling play is being brought back now because it sheds light on historical currents which have led to Trump’s post-truth world.

Three powerful men gather for dinner: Edward Bernays, Freud’s nephew who invented the science of propaganda; Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda who used Bernays’ techniques to fuel war and exterminate 6 million Jews; and Karl Rove, PR mastermind of the Bush administration’s War on Terror. The new cast, all members of Act II Studio, features Randall Moore as Edward Bernays, Saul Kaufman as Karl Rove and Kevin McLellan as Joseph Goebbels

The play will appear at Native Earth’s Aki Studio in the Daniels Spectrum at 585 Dundas Street East, Toronto. Showtimes are Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. Each performance will include a talk back session at the end.

Tickets are $22 online and $25 at the door. Box Office 416-531-1402; tickets are available online at nativeearth.ca/goebbels.

The Estelle Craig Act II Studio is a creative drama centre for adults over 50 at Ryerson University (part of the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education). Its powerful social action works have toured across Canada and to major US cities to very enthusiastic critical reviews. It is an accredited member of the Toronto Association of Acting Studios (T.A.A.S.)