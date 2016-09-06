Nuit Blanche Toronto artistic program Oct. 1 & 2.

The complete artistic program for the 11th edition of Nuit Blanche Toronto has been announced. From 6:58 pm on Saturday, October 1 until sunrise on Sunday, October 2, the streets of Toronto will be transformed by 90 contemporary art projects created by nearly 300 local, national and international artists. Less than a month away, start planning your night at nbTO.com today!

Celebrate the harvest season across Toronto

Welcome the fall season with the City of Toronto’s Historic Sites this fall! Join the annual Corn Roast, Market & Heritage Fair at Montgomery’s Inn on September 8, enjoy City Cider, an all-ages cider celebration at Spadina Museum on September 18, and treat yourself at Farm to Fork On Common Ground at Fort York on September 24 & 25. Visit toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

Launch of Lee Lifeson Art Park

On October 1 from 1 to 5 pm, join Cultural Hotspot and North York Arts at the kick-off to the inaugural season of the Lee Lifeson Art Park in Willowdale. Create a community arts piece, join an Aztec dance workshop lead by performer Jesus Mora and fellow dancers, and watch the Live Arts Youth Showcase, featuring spoken word, music and dance. Visit toronto.ca/culturalhotspot for information.

Kaeja d’Dance presents: ReGeneration

On September 24 & 25 at 1 & 3 pm ReGeneration, a community dance performance, re-imagines the history of Montgomery’s Inn through dance, music and art. Residents will be paired with professional choreographers to create new dance works. The event features dancers from Keaja d’Dance, students of Etobicoke School of the Arts and The Music Studio, and artists from Creative Village. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for details.