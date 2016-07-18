HiGarden VIGA™ To Host Open House July 19-21

Our HiGarden VIGA™ Open House takes place this week, Tuesday to Thursday, July 19-21, 2016,.

Come see our brand new demonstration centre in our new office suite located at 205 Torbay Road, Unit #4, Markham, near Woodbine and Steeles Avenue.

Learn about HiGarden’s paradigm shifting VIGA™ Vertical Indoor Gardening and Aquaculture, a building technology which is truly green because of the way it introduces numerous elements of the natural environment into buildings – and by doing so, bring many benefits of nature indoors where they can be enjoyed all year long – including during Canada’s long cold winters.

HiGarden VIGA™ ecosystems incorporate features of three key natural environments, Ponds, Farms and Wetlands in a completely new way. Come visit our Open House to see this living technology in action.



The following video helps to explain HiGarden VIGA™:

Benefits of VIGA™ include:

The cultivation of rapid growth organic vegetables for consumption

The production of healthy organic edible fish for consumption

The filtration and re-oxygenation of indoor air using specialized air purifying plants

The promotion of health through the calming effects of nature therapy

A constant and continuous education about the inter-connectedness of nature

Features of VIGA™ include:

It is totally organic and is designed to operate with no fertilizers or pesticides

It is designed to be self a sustaining ecosystem requiring little maintenance

It incorporates specialized media to enhance plant and fish growth and resilience

Varieties of VIGA™ include:

Tabletop VIGA™ Units: Conveniently sized for small personal spaces including desks

Bookcase Sized VIGA™ Units: Full feature units for offices, classrooms and condo units

VIGA™ Corner Units: Designed for high profile building lobbies and reception areas

Customized Room Sized VIGA™: Integrated Nature Rooms for hospitals, condos and hotels

VIGA™ In-A-Box: A full scale food production system designed for standard shipping containers

HiGarden VIGA™ Open House Focus Sessions:

You are welcome to join us at any time during our Open House, but we will be addressing specific applications of our technology at the following times:

Tues. July 19,10:00 am, Remote Communities: First Nation & Northern Communities

Tues. July 19, 1:00 pm, Education Sector: Primary/Secondary Schools, Colleges & Universities

Wed. July 20, 10:00 am Broad Public Sector: Government, Institution & Relief Organizations

Wed. July 20, 1:00 pm Healthcare Sector: Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities & Medical Offices

Thur. July 21, 10:00 am, Residential Sector: Condominiums, Apartments & Houses

Thurs. July 21, 1:00 pm, Commercial Sector: Hotels, Retailers, Restaurants & Office Buildings

We look forward to sharing with you how HiGarden VIGA™ can help you to stay connected with the benefits of the natural environment all day long, every day of the year.

Please RSVP by either email: leon@higarden.ca or by phone (416) 473-4614.