Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Regent Park BBQ
Dennis Hanagan in
Dennis Hanagan –
On Aug. 28, crowds lined up under sunny skies in the new Regent Park next to the aquatic centre for hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments compliments of Toronto-Centre MP Bill Morneau. The day included cotton candy, live entertainment and games for kids.
The band Snooky Tymes and the Funk Brothers played on.
Leonard Swartz of Friends of Regent Park manned the grill.
The Le Floch family found a shade tree for their picnic.
Calvin Sesay rings the bell at the mini midway.
Mom Kim Goring with sons Ashton and Damon and daughter Kyla found the cotton candy tent.
Sydney MacDonald wowed the crowds with his juggling talents.
