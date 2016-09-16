bbq-3-medium

Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Regent Park BBQ

Posted by: Dennis Hanagan in 0RSS, Downtown Seen September 16, 2016 0 7 Views

Dennis Hanagan –

On Aug. 28, crowds lined up under sunny skies in the new Regent Park next to the aquatic centre for hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments compliments of Toronto-Centre MP Bill Morneau. The day included cotton candy, live entertainment and games for kids.

Previous Image
Next Image

info heading

info content


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

©1998-2016 Community Bulletin Newspaper Group, Inc. ISSN 2369-8535
IP Blocking Protection is enabled by IP Address Blocker from LionScripts.com.