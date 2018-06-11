Will our dads feel the love this Father’s Day?

On Fathers Day 2018, Fathers rank second: 47% of GTA residents are likely to purchase a Fathers Day 2018 gift for someone (compared to 58% for Mother’s Day). Back-to-back Leger polls commissioned by Rabba Fine Foods reveal that mothers receive more gifts on their special day than dads do on theirs.

“We set out to remind people that we’re here for them for their last minute gifts,” says company prez Rick Rabba. “We were certainly not looking to stir the pot and cause any jealousy with dads.”

The company’s Father’s Day poll, conducted June 1 to June 4, indicates that 47% of GTA residents intend to purchase a gift for someone this Father’s Day – a figure that compares to 58% for Mother’s Day in a similar poll conducted one month earlier.

Additional findings of the Father’s Day 2018 survey include:

50% of GTA residents find it difficult to find the perfect gift for their father/father figure (vs. 59% for moms)

64% of GTA residents believe that the best way to a man’s heart is through their stomach yet only 25% of GTA residents plans to cook a meal for their father

The majority of GTA residents (54%) say they purchase a gift at the last minute (on the weekend or same day[1])

“A home-cooked meal served with love is the best way to show someone you care for them,” added Rabba. “Some dads like tech, others may appreciate a tie, but all dads value a good meal with loved ones.”

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with 34 markets located throughout the GTA. As the GTA’s local neighbourhood market, Rabba offers a wide assortment of fresh groceries, hot-and-ready meals, and other Father’s Day gifting ideas including chocolates, flowers and gift cards. To consult the complete results from Rabba’s Father’s Day and Mother’s Day polls, see here.

The Father’s Day poll was conducted using Leger’s online panel, LegerWeb, June 1 to 4, 2018, and included 517 GTA residents.

— Travon Smith