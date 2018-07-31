Waterfront to honour Canadian hero Terry Fox

Toronto City Council’s authorization and anonymous donation kick off The Legacy Art Project Toronto, a new permanent public art & landscape installation inspired by Fox’s legacy. The Legacy Art Project will reflect Terry Fox’s legacy of hope, determination and action through art and landscape and will inspire Torontonians and visitors alike.
- A generous, anonymous donation recently added momentum to the project plans and set an early pace for fundraising efforts to build a world-class, public gathering space in honour of Fox.
- Bringing certainty to the proposed site, Toronto City Council adopted a motion last week authorizing the use of the prominent location on the waterfront.
WHEN:
- Taking shape this year, the design for the final installation will emerge from a juried public art competition, focus groups and community consultations.
- Completion will be early 2020, marking the 40th Anniversary of Terry’s historic run.
Leslie Scrivener, Terry’s official biographer and project co-lead says, “After years of lobbying, we are excited to have found the perfect home for the Legacy Art Project which is built on the spirit of courage and action that Terry Fox embodied.This finally fulfills a long-held dream of Terry Fox’s parents.”