Waterfront to honour Canadian hero Terry Fox

Toronto City Council’s authorization and anonymous donation kick off The Legacy Art Project Toronto, a new permanent public art & landscape installation inspired by Fox’s legacy. The Legacy Art Project will reflect Terry Fox’s legacy of hope, determination and action through art and landscape and will inspire Torontonians and visitors alike.

WHERE: The Legacy Art Project finds its permanent home on Toronto’s central waterfront at Queen’s Quay West, next to the renowned Toronto Music Garden, situated mere footsteps from Fox’s Marathon of Hope route through Toronto.

WHO: This privately funded project engages partners and collaborators in government and in both the public and private sectors including City of Toronto, Toronto Foundation, Toronto Parks & Trees Foundation and Waterfront Toronto, as well as philanthropists, planners, architects and dedicated volunteers.

A generous, anonymous donation recently added momentum to the project plans and set an early pace for fundraising efforts to build a world-class, public gathering space in honour of Fox.

Bringing certainty to the proposed site, Toronto City Council adopted a motion last week authorizing the use of the prominent location on the waterfront. Councillor Joe Cressy who championed the motion says, “It is with pride that Toronto City Council authorizes this site on the waterfront for the Legacy Art Project inspired by Terry Fox. The long- standing commitment, vision, and dedication of this team promises to deliver a beautiful public gathering place to Toronto celebrating the inspirational legacy of Terry Fox.”



WHEN:

Taking shape this year, the design for the final installation will emerge from a juried public art competition, focus groups and community consultations.

Completion will be early 2020, marking the 40th Anniversary of Terry’s historic run.

Leslie Scrivener, Terry’s official biographer and project co-lead says, “After years of lobbying, we are excited to have found the perfect home for the Legacy Art Project which is built on the spirit of courage and action that Terry Fox embodied.This finally fulfills a long-held dream of Terry Fox’s parents.”

Co-lead Geri Berholz adds: “This prominent, public space will include public art that has the power to inspire and become one of the hallmarks of our great city. It will be a point of inspiration where Terry’s vision of ‘Anything is possible if you try’ will motivate current and future generations.”