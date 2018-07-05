TheBentway Beer Garden Sunday social

continues its mission of transforming Toronto’s urban landscape through culture and community, and socializing with friends! From Noon to 9pm on Sundays this summer, Toronto’s best new selfie-spot is the. For locals and visitors to The 6ix, The Bentway presents one-of-a-kind free experiences at Toronto’s newest public space, located under the Gardiner Expressway.

Every Sunday, The Bentway will be home to Toronto’s coolest covered patio, serving up beer from Collective Arts Brewing and cider from Strongbow, along with tasty treats from SPiN, Toronto’s Ping Pong social club, plus outdoor games like ping pong and bocci, and a curated music program.

On July 8, The Bentway teams up with Tune Your Ride to present a bicycle-powered concert of Toronto-based artists including the brand-new pop-rock quartet For Jane, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Charlotte Cornfield, and cutting-edge hip-hop/electronic artist Just John. This innovative and sustainable performance takes audience participation to the next level!

Turn down the volume on July 15 with MuseMovement’s silent yoga and meditation sessions, and enjoy the best of a Sunday afternoon in silence. Then dance like no one is watching, or listening, at the silent disco party with music by DJs Lucie Tic and Cozmic Cat, DJ Caff, and DJ Craig Dominic. Bring-Your-Own-Mat but noise-cancelling headphones will be supplied.

On July 22, turn up your summer music playlist with tunes by girl-power pop collective For Esmé, and experimental rock/jazz band Luge.

On July 29, the Toronto Summer Music Festival presents a full day of programming including an artillery demonstration from Fort York and a musical petting zoo courtesy of the Parkdale Public Library, with the highlight an open-air performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture by the Canadian National Brass Project.

Inspired by Caribana, Sunday Social at The Bentway Beer Garden celebrates Trinidad and Tobago with a summery fête on August 5 featuring live music from superstar calypso band Moses Revolution, international musical artiste Joel ‘Connector’ Davis, and North York-based community group New Dimension Steel Orchestra.

The uptown Aga Khan Museum journeys downtown to The Bentway for the final Sunday Social on August 12. A specially curated concert features the international sounds of Manila-based musician and producer KyVITa who channels the energy of the environment around him to create, and the healing sounds of Canadian AfroSoul trio Amai Kuda et les Bois.

Visitors to The Bentway can also explore A Forest of Canoes, a photography installation by Lakota-Sioux artist Dana Claxton; and check out CITE, a summer-long celebration of Skateboard Art and Culture, including youth workshops and tutorials, DJ sets and interactive sculptures by Build for Bokma.