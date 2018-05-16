Some road gridlocks Downtown this weekend

Weekend events with road closures in Toronto

One special event – the Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon – in Toronto this weekend will involve road closures. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy this event. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy, and they are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca or by following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Road closures related to parades and special events overseen by the Toronto Police Service are available at http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/specialevents/.

Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon

The Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 6. Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. and the race will start at the North York Civic Centre at 7:30 a.m. The main segment of the race will take place on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue to Davenport Road.

Some lane restrictions will take effect in the area bounded by Bayview Avenue in the east, South Kingsway in the west, Lake Shore Boulevard in the south and Finch Avenue in the north.

The following ramps on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway will be closed to accommodate the marathon:

• The eastbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to Jarvis Street will be closed from 7 to 10 a.m. Access to Lake Shore Boulevard will remain open.

• The westbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Access to westbound Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed at Spadina Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Don Valley Parkway’s Bayview/Bloor ramp to Bayview Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A map of the route and the roads in the vicinity of the marathon that will remain open is available at http://www.torontomarathon.com.

