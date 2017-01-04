Order of Canada welcomes notable Toronto folks

His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, announced 100 new appointments to the Order of Canada this week.

The Order will welcome 11 new Members (C.M.) from Toronto.

Michael Adams , C.M., for his leadership in public opinion research and for his insights into Canadian values and identity.

Marguerite Andersen, C.M., for her role as a pioneer in women’s studies in Canada and for her contributions to francophone literature reflecting the Canadian woman’s experience.

Bonnie Brooks, C.M., for her transformative leadership in Canada’s retail industry and for her extensive civic engagement.

William Arthur Downe, C.M., for his commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in the financial industry and for his generosity in support of education and health care initiatives.

. Ash K. Prakash, C.M., for his contributions to promoting Canadian modern art as an author, collector and philanthropist.

Michael Tymianski, C.M., for his contributions to neuroscience, particularly through his leadership in investigating new mechanisms to protect the brain following a stroke.

Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.