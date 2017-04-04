Medical cannabis clinic opens on Adelaide

CannaConnect has opened downtown Toronto’s first medical cannabis education centre and clinic at 120 Adelaide St. West.

According to CannaaConnect’s opening announcement, the new location will serve “a lot of professionals in Toronto who suffer from ailments such as anxiety, depression and sleep deprivation but due to a lack of proper education they may be suffering needlessly out of fear that they are doing something illegal or that by self-medicating they are unsure of what they are getting.”

“We want to get the word out that CannaConnect is here to help and that our licensed suppliers maintain the highest level of standards of quality control,” said CannaConnect CEO, Lee Grossman.

The use of medical cannabis as a treatment is carefully regulated in Canada. In order to qualify with CannaConnect, a patient must simply provide a medical document such as a doctor visitation note or symptom report indicating that they have seen a Canadian-licensed physician regarding their condition.

In accordance with Health Canada’s(ACMPR), CannaConnect specializes in connecting patients suffering from legitimate medical conditions to a trusted network of physicians/medical professionalsand licensed cannabis producers.

“Given the recent media reports on raids of illegal marijuana dispensaries, the opening of our facility downtown Toronto couldn’t come at a better time,” said Mr. Grossman. “We offer people a legal alternative to getting access to treatment for their existing medical conditions.”

CannaConnect’s office is located at 120 Adelaide St West, Suite 2500. The clinic offers free consultations. For more information, call 647-362-7320.