Masque group to perform Jonson’s ‘Vision of Delight’ May 1

To celebrate the 400th anniversary of its premiere, Toronto Masque Theatre presents a staged reading with song of Ben Jonson’s The Vision of Delight on May 1.

Directed by Derek Boyes, the reading will feature young actors from George Brown Theatre School performing alongside soprano Shannon Mercer, lutenist Ben Stein and violinist/tenor Larry Beckwith.

Filled with poetry, humour, and charm, The Vision of Delight celebrates the coming of spring with stories, dances and song.

The evening includes snacks, tea, coffee, and a cash bar.

Tickets are only $25. For more information, please check out the Toronto Masque Theatre website, http://torontomasquetheatre.com/node/62

1 May 2017, 7:30 p.m.

The Atrium at 21 Shaftesbury Avenue, Summerhill subway