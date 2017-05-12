Kolm appointed city’s first-ever “Chief Transformation Officer”

On May 12, the city announced that after an extensive search, Michael Kolm will join the public service in the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).

Starting May 29, Kolm will report to city manager Peter Wallace.

“I’m very pleased with the appointment of Michael Kolm as [CTO],” said Mayor John Tory. “I am confident that his vast experience and expertise in business transformation will lead us to become a more modern and innovative public service that delivers maximum value for the public’s tax dollars.”

Kolm, a Toronto resident, has had a long and successful career in consulting, working at Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and BDO Watson Ltd., where he advised and helped executives across industries plan for and realize the benefits of implementing business transformation.

“We are excited to have Michael join the city’s leadership team,” said Wallace. “He will be tasked with finding new, more effective and modern ways of delivering services and implementing streamlined processes. Under Michael, the new Transformation Office will increase city-wide efficiencies and effectiveness and better prepare us to adapt to future challenges.”

As CTO, Kolm will set the overall strategic direction for the Transformation Office by establishing the vision, goals, objectives and priorities of transformation initiatives that align with the city’s strategic directions, council priorities and the long-term financial plan.

“I am honoured to be joining the Toronto public service and look forward to working with council and the city’s dedicated and knowledgeable staff to implement enhanced efficiencies and processes and to contribute to the improved delivery of services to the public,” said Kolm. “I am excited to be joining a highly skilled team of leaders, who are all focused on making Toronto an even better place to live.”